Mpumalanga police launch manhunt for suspects who shot commander in state vehicle

Mpumalanga police have intensified their manhunt for suspects responsible for gunning down a police commander while he was driving a state vehicle.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius, 59, was shot and killed on Thursday after 2pm.

He was a commander for the Vehicle Identification Unit in Ermelo.

Ndubane said circumstances surrounding the shooting are still sketchy at this stage and more details will be shared when available.

"However, it is reported that Lieutenant Colonel Pretorius was driving in an official vehicle when he was shot. The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes. After the shooting, the assailant allegedly got into a white sedan then fled the scene," said Ndubane.

Ndubane said a team of experts in the investigation field have been assembled to probe the incident in an effort to make a quick arrest.

"A 72-hour-plan has been activated in response to this disheartening incident. Relevant structures have been currently mobilised to knit all clues about this senseless murder of the officer," he added.

Meanwhile, the acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, called on communities to rally behind the police by sharing valuable information relating to the gruesome murder of Lieutenant Colonel Pretorius.

"Killing of police is a direct attack on the state, and we are adamant that we will soon make a breakthrough as the society has been robbed of an asset that was contributing to their safety, " said Mkhwanazi.

Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP.

"All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous."

