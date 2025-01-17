Two-year-old was allegedly raped and found with severe injuries to her face and body, wrapped in a jacket, at a flat in Virginia.

A two-year-old girl is currently receiving urgent medical care after being allegedly sexually assaulted and brutally beaten in Virginia, Free State.

This incident has resulted in the arrest and detention of a 33-year-old man on January 14.

The man appeared briefly in the Virginia Magistrate's Court on January 15, facing charges of attempted murder and rape. He was remanded in custody pending further investigation.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said officers responded to a distress call about suspected child neglect at approximately 12.45am on January 14.

"On arrival, they found the female minor with serious multiple injuries on her face and body, covered with a jacket on her upper body," said Earle.

"The child was taken for medical treatment and examination."

During the investigation, police determined that the child had been sexually assaulted. As a result, the suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder and rape.

The suspect will remain in custody until his next court appearance on January 22.

IOL