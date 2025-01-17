Ethiopian national arrested after R470,000 and illicit cigarettes seized in money laundering bust

Police seized R470,000 in cash found hidden under a bed, during the operation in Ha-Mabobo village.

A high-stakes operation by the Vala Umgodi Task Team in Limpopo has led to the arrest of a 33-year-old Ethiopian national allegedly involved in illicit cigarette smuggling and money laundering.

The breakthrough came after officers uncovered a stash of cash and a trail of illegal activity in Waterval, Vhembe District on January 15.

Officers were patrolling Ha-Mabobo village near the Hubyeni Complex in Elim when they noticed a suspicious vehicle around 12.30pm.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered over 40 cartons of illicit cigarettes valued at R8,000 on the street market. The suspect was taken into custody and subsequently led officers to a house in Ha-Mabobo village.

“Upon further investigation inside the house, officers uncovered R470,000 in cash hidden under a bed, as well as a money-counting machine,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng.

The discovery resulted in additional charges of money laundering.

The suspect made a brief appearance at the Waterval Magistrate's Court on January 16 and was remanded in custody for further investigations.

In a related operation, two other men were arrested for contravening immigration laws in Bungeni village. The suspects were found working illegally at a brickyard company.

Thakeng said the company owner was issued a fine for employing illegal immigrants.

