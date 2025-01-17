Shailen Singh murder: Defence to respond to State allegations against Govender brothers

The defence is expected to respond to the State’s affidavit on Friday in the bail application of businessmen and brothers, Darren and Ferrel Govender, accused of killing Shailen Singh.

Singh, the owner of Shail Trans, a logistic company and father to a two-month-old baby, was gunned down at Meridian Drive in uMhlanga on December 29, 2024.

According to a statement made by Singh’s wife Timmika Singh to the police, Ferrel was accusing her husband of having an affair with his girlfriend.

In the affidavit prepared by investigating officer, warrant officer Kumarasan Pillay, it is alleged that Ferrel called Singh on two occasions via WhatsApp on the fateful day.

“The first call was made to Singh at around 11:16:23. The call lasted approximately seven seconds. The second call was made around 11:17:08 and lasted five minutes and five seconds. This is consistent with Timmika (wife) who submitted an affidavit stating that Shailen received a call just before 11:20,” said the State.

At 11:28:37, Ferrel called his brother and the call lasted for approximately 33 seconds. Moreover, around 11:48:29, Singh called Ferrel via WhatsApp.

The call was rejected and shows a missed incoming call on his records. Immediately thereafter Ferrel called Singh via WhatsApp and spoke to him for approximately 28 seconds. At this time, Singh was in or around Meridian Drive, according to his cellphone billing.

The State said that just before 12.00, Darren and Singh’s cellphone records revealed that they were in the same area.

Darren was driving a black Ford Ranger, and Singh was driving a white Toyota Hilus. A black BMW X5 driven by Ferrel was also seen driving in the area where the duo was.

“According to an eye witness, he noticed that the white Toyota Hilux was parked in reverse with a black Ford Ranger parked next to the white Toyota Hilux, with a parking bay space between the two vehicles.

“He further noticed a Black BMW X5 parked close to the white Hilux and the black Ford Ranger but not in the parking bay. He heard a gunshot and he noticed a fair Indian male standing next to the passenger side of the white Toyota Hilux.

“He then heard two more gunshots go off from the direction of the white bakkie. The fair Indian male then walked away from the passenger door and proceeded to the front of the white bakkie.

“At this point, he saw the fair Indian male carrying a black pistol in his right hand. Simultaneously, he saw another Indian male walk from the driver’s side of the white bakkie to the front of the bakkie. He met with the fair Indian male with the firearm. They conversed and the fair Indian male walked back to the passenger side of the bakkie and he heard several more gunshots go off.”

The State said it was established that the fair Indian male was Ferrel.

The State said it also relied on witnesses who pointed out Ferrel because they knew him, therefore, they did not need to go to the identity parade.

