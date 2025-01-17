The illegal miner reiterated that the allegations of cannibalism were not rumours but the unfortunate truth,

An illegal miner who was retrieved by law enforcement at the Stilfontein shaft in the North West has revealed disturbing information about the living conditions they had to endure and the grim reality of having to consume human flesh to survive.

Speaking to SABC, the illegal miner whose identity was not revealed told the news station that from the second week of August 2024, his fellow miners had to resort to eating flies, cockroaches and other insects.

But, as the situation worsened, more drastic measures had to be taken.

He said the idea of eating human flesh started as a joke but proved prophetic.

"One man was told that he was going to be eaten as a joke, and it ended up happening ... we did not think it would ever get to the extent where would eat dead bodies or corpses," he told the SABC.

The illegal miner reiterated that the allegations of cannibalism were not rumours but the unfortunate truth, saying: "It really happened. People were eaten."

This news comes as the world has its eyes on South Africa, with activist groups claiming human rights abuses and State-sanctioned murder at Stilfontein.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) stated that the deaths of the Stilfontein illegal miners bear similarities to the Marikina massacre.

"This tragedy is eerily reminiscent of the Marikana massacre, where 34 miners were killed by live ammunition in a premeditated act of state violence. In Stilfontein, hunger has been used as a weapon to achieve the same deadly outcome," said Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

A family member of one of the miners spoke to Al Jazeera, saying she had no word of her brother. In light of the cannibalism allegations, her family and others will now wonder what happened to their loved ones.

"It is a very difficult moment for us," she was quoted as saying.

The operation to retrieve the zama zamas ended up with 78 people declared dead and with 246 rescued.

