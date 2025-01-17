Police have made another breakthrough into a murder investigation of two constables who were killed in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State, earlier this month.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said a 53-year-old was traced and arrested in Phuthaditjhaba.

She said the suspect was traced by a team consisting of the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Provincial Organised Crime, and Local Criminal Record Center (LCRC) on Friday.

The officers, Constables Sipho Mohapi and Gedione Motloung, were responding to a house robbery complaint when they were tragically gunned down on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

They were stationed at the Namahadi police station in QwaQwa.

Mogale said the first suspect, a Lesotho national, 32-year-old Pakiso Lethako was arrested on January 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, Marasane Kabelo Anmony, 27, a South African was arrested on Thursday, January 16, 2025, in Makgalaneng village.

"He was caught on horseback near the Monontsha Port of Entry in an apparent attempt to escape into neighbouring Lesotho. The suspect was found in possession of a cellphone stolen during the robbery and a firearm suspected to have been used during the murders," said Mogale.

Lethako and Anmony are expected back in court on January 24, 2025, to apply for bail.

Mogale said they won't rule out the possibility of more suspects being arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to call detective Captain Michael Masekoa on 082 455 6063.

Meanwhile, the national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General (Adv/Dr) Godfrey Lebeya has commended the multi-disciplinary team, which has worked without ceasing, for the breakthrough.

