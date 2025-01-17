A tip-off from a vigilant community member led Bela-Bela police to intercept a vehicle loaded with illicit cigarettes worth over R17,000, resulting in the arrest of a 48-year-old man on Thursday, January 16.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said police acted on information about a suspicious white Hyundai Accent reportedly involved in illegal activities around the Tinmyne area.

The car was said to be travelling from Modimolle and heading towards Bela-Bela. Officers quickly located the vehicle along the R101 near a filling station and pulled it over.

"The motor vehicle was stopped, and permission was granted by a 48-year-old to search, and police found it fully loaded with 155 cartons and 270 loose packets of illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of more than R17,000," said Thakeng.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the illicit cigarettes were smuggled from Musina under Vhembe District and destined to Pretoria, Gauteng province."

The suspect was arrested on the spot for possession of illicit cigarettes and will soon face charges in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing as they work to uncover the broader network behind the smuggling operation.

IOL News