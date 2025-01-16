Two men languish behind bars, arrested by Hawks for possession of explosives in Limpopo

Waner Alberts was remanded in custody after he was arrested by the Hawks for unlawful possession of explosives.

Two suspects Lesiba Frans Ledwaba, 39, and 42-year-old year Waner Alberts have appeared in court after they were arrested by the Polokwane-based Hawks serious organised crime investigation (SOCI) unit for unlawful possession of explosives.

Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, Limpopo spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks, said the two men were arrested on Tuesday in operations supported by the Modimolle explosive section, Polokwane tactical response team, Mokopane local criminal record centre, and Mahwelereng K9 unit.

“It is alleged that the Hawks received intelligence about individuals who have explosives in Mahwelereng and Mokopane areas. SOCI conducted thorough investigations and residential addresses of the suspects were identified. The Hawks applied for search warrants and were authorized,” said Mmuroa.

On Tuesday, a massive search and seizure operation comprising the different police units was conducted at Mokopane and Mahwelereng respectively.