Two men languish behind bars, arrested by Hawks for possession of explosives in Limpopo

Waner Alberts was remanded in custody after he was arrested by the Hawks for unlawful possession of explosives.
Image: Hawks
Two suspects Lesiba Frans Ledwaba, 39, and 42-year-old year Waner Alberts have appeared in court after they were arrested by the Polokwane-based Hawks serious organised crime investigation (SOCI) unit for unlawful possession of explosives.
Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, Limpopo spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks, said the two men were arrested on Tuesday in operations supported by the Modimolle explosive section, Polokwane tactical response team, Mokopane local criminal record centre, and Mahwelereng K9 unit.
“It is alleged that the Hawks received intelligence about individuals who have explosives in Mahwelereng and Mokopane areas. SOCI conducted thorough investigations and residential addresses of the suspects were identified. The Hawks applied for search warrants and were authorized,” said Mmuroa.
On Tuesday, a massive search and seizure operation comprising the different police units was conducted at Mokopane and Mahwelereng respectively.
Two men were arrested in Limpopo for possession of explosives.
Image: Hawks
During operation, the law enforcement team recovered several items including four electrical detonators; 20 shock tubes; a full bag containing ammonium nitrate blasting agent; bags containing Sasol Anfex explosive; reels of detonating cord and blasting catridges.
In an update, Mmuroa said Ledwaba appeared before the Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court on Wednesday facing charges of possession of explosives.
Lesiba Frans Ledwaba was remanded in custody for possession of explosives.
Image: Hawks
“The case was remanded to January 24 2025 for a regional court date,” said Mmuroa.
“Warner Alberts appeared in the Mokopane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, January 15 2025 for possession of explosives. The case was postponed to January 22 for bail application.”
Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General Gopz Govender has applauded the multi-disciplinary which nabbed the duo “for the excellent job done”.
IOL
Related Topics: