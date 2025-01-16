Trial of prominent musician accused of sexual grooming and rape underway

A Cape Town jazz musician and former Cape Music Institute director faces charges of sexual grooming charge in addition to rape, and sexual assault charges. His trial is underway at the Blue Downs Regional Court. Picture: File

A prominent local musician accused of rape returned to the Blue Down’s Regional Court today where his trial is underway.

The jazz musician and former Cape Music Institute director faces charges of sexual grooming charge in addition to rape, and sexual assault charges.

The musician, who may not be named in the media because of a court order, was released on bail of R1000 and remains released with conditions.

The muso has since pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Trial proceedings went ahead in-camera at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

According to a court official the complainant, who was sexually assaulted from the age of 14 until he was 21 years old, was on the stand to testify.

The musician was arrested in July 2020 after the alleged victim lodged a complaint with the police.

The young man alleged that he had been raped and groomed by the musician for about five years.

During the lead up to the trial against the accused, bail conditions against the accused was relaxed to allow him to return to his home for the purposes of putting the property up for sale and he is not allowed contact with any of the complainants known to him.

The matter continues.

