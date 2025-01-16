Off-duty Limpopo cop shot in brazen armed robbery in Jane Furse

An off-duty police officer was shot in an armed robbery, and the suspects fled the scene with his firearm and cellphones.

Five armed men ambushed an off-duty police officer in Jane Furse policing area in Limpopo, leaving him hospitalised and sparking a manhunt.

The incident took place on Tuesday, January 14, and police scrambling to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the officer, a Warrant Officer stationed in Burgersfort, was ambushed while parked in his white Toyota Hilux near the library gardens.

As he sat in his vehicle, five armed men approached and opened fire.

"They opened fire on his upper body, and the member came out of his vehicle in an attempt to defend himself and only to be shot again in the lower body and left unconscious. The suspects then fled the scene with his service pistol and two cellphones," said Mashaba.

A passer-by discovered the wounded officer and alerted emergency services. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, while police recovered two spent cartridges from the scene.

The suspects remain at large, and authorities have launched a manhunt.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the attack and called on the public to assist.

Police have mobilised resources to track the suspects, urging anyone with leads to contact Detective Captain Fana Mkhwanazi at 082 319 9526, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or share information via the MySAPS App.

Investigations are ongoing.

IOL News