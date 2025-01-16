Three car hijacking suspects were arrested, and police uncovered a firearm and ammunition.

Gauteng police have arrested three men suspected to be involved in a series of car hijackings in Pretoria and surrounding areas.

The arrests, made on Tuesday, January 14, followed a multi-agency operation that uncovered a firearm, ammunition, and a hijacked VW Golf GTI.

Acting on intelligence, a team comprising the SAPS Highway Patrol Unit, Tracker Connect, Cap Specialised Operations, and the Insurance Crime Bureau tracked the suspects to Pretoria Central, said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

"A suspicious vehicle, with three occupants, was spotted in Pretoria Central. The team stopped the vehicle and searched all occupants. A firearm and large amount of ammunition was found in their possession. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle driven by the suspects was reported to be hijacked in Hillbrow and fitted with false registration plates," said Masondo.

Authorities believe that the suspects are linked to a local security company in Pretoria. Investigators are now working to establish the full extent of their alleged criminal activities.

The men are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon, where they will face charges related to the possession of a hijacked vehicle.

IOL News