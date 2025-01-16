Warrant Officer Modupi Rakwena (pictured), conducted an investigation which resulted in a rapist being removed from society.

Justice was served in the Nigel Regional Court when rapist Sphiwe Isaac Makula was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a 19-year-old woman in 2022 in Gauteng.

The conviction is credited to the meticulous investigation by Warrant Officer Modupi Rakwena of the Springs Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

The attack occurred on April 3, 2022, at 3am. The victim was walking along Lekope Street in Duduza after leaving a friend’s party when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man. Despite her screams for help, the suspect dragged her to an open field where he overpowered her, pushed her to the ground, and raped her.

"Thereafter, the suspect demanded the victim's cellphone, but the victim told him that it fell by the time she was trying to free herself from him. The suspect left her there to look for the cellphone. Then, the victim managed to run to the nearby house," said police spokesperson Captain Neldah Sekgobela.

Although no one opened the door, she later flagged down a motorist who gave her a ride home. The incident was reported to the Duduza police station, and the case was assigned to Warrant Officer Rakwena.

"The accused was later linked by DNA, and Warrant officer Rakwena arrested him on November 24, 2024," said Sekgobela.

After standing trial at the Nigel Regional Court, Makula was convicted and handed a 25-year jail sentence.

Ekurhuleni Deputy District Commissioner Brigadier Lebohang Machakela, praised Rakwena for his relentless efforts in ensuring this rapist is removed from society and justice is served for the victim.

IOL