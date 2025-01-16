A couple was arrested after they were allegedly found with stolen copper worth R300,000 in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape. Photo: Supplied/SAPS
Image: SAPS
A couple was arrested after they were allegedly found with stolen copper worth R300,000 in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.
Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said a search was conducted at a house on Wednesday night.
Mawisa said the recovered copper includes thirty bags of copper, one fully packed crate, and a weighing scale.
"In addition to the copper, an undisclosed amount of cash was confiscated. The couple was detained at Mdantsane Police Station in connection with the case."
Mawisa said Transnet's specialised copper experts and investigators were called to the scene for identification and further verification of the recovered materials.
"The ongoing investigation aims to ensure that those responsible for the theft, damage, and tampering of critical infrastructure are held accountable, safeguarding Transnet's assets and contributing to the protection of national resources," she said.
She added that the operation underscores the continued commitment to fighting crimes that impact essential infrastructure and enhancing public safety in the region.
The couple is due to appear at East London Magistrate court on Friday.
In November 2024, KwaZulu-Natal police recovered stolen copper cables worth approximately R20 million at a scrapyard on Martin Drive in Queensburgh, south of Durban.
Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police gathered intelligence about illegal activities at the scrapyard.
“The eThekwini Municipality officials confirmed that the bulk of the stolen copper recovered belong to the municipality,” he said.
Netshiunda said a 59-year-old man identified himself as the manager of the scrapyard and was arrested.
