A couple was arrested after they were allegedly found with stolen copper worth R300,000 in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said a search was conducted at a house on Wednesday night.

Mawisa said the recovered copper includes thirty bags of copper, one fully packed crate, and a weighing scale.

"In addition to the copper, an undisclosed amount of cash was confiscated. The couple was detained at Mdantsane Police Station in connection with the case."