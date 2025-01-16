Case against alleged terrorist financier postponed

The court matter between the State and the man accused of terror financing, Ziyahd Hoorzook, 35, has been postponed to January 22. Picture: NPA

The Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court has postponed the proceedings against 35-year-old Ziyahd Hoorzook for a bail judgment to January 22.

Hoorzook, accused of financing a terrorist organisation back in 2017, faces serious charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act 33 of 2004 (POCDATARA).

The allegations include six alternative counts of contravening Section 4(1)(f)(ii) of the Act as well as breaching the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act of 15 of 1998 and the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000, specifically for failing to secure firearms properly.

His arrest last month was the culmination of an extensive investigation led by the Hawks in collaboration with the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), which has been under way since 2018 after a series of unusual financial transactions raised alarm bells.

According to investigators, the trail of suspicious activity began in November 2017, when Hoorzook reportedly purchased R11 500 worth of Bitcoin through the cryptocurrency exchange platform, Luno.

The investigation revealed that these funds were transferred to a digital wallet linked to an organisation that posed as a charity.

However, subsequent inquiries indicated that this organisation was connected to entities suspected of financing terror-related activities in a foreign conflict zone.

Prosecutors allege that the funds were used to purchase weapons and provide financial support to militants abroad.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, both the State and the defence presented their closing arguments regarding Hoorzook’s bail application.

Sivenathi Gunya, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for the North West Division, confirmed that Hoorzook will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

“He is remanded in custody until his next court appearance,” Gunya stated.

This troubling case echoes findings included in the terrorist financing risk-assessment report released by the FIC in April 2024, which highlighted vulnerabilities within South Africa’s non-profit sector.

This report indicated that some organisations, masquerading as charitable entities, could potentially be exploited for funding terrorism.

Additionally, it flagged the growing challenge posed by cryptocurrency in monitoring financial flows, given its anonymity and cross-border capabilities.

