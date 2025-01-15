Francis Kipampa was sentenced by the Middelburg Regional Court in Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied/Hawks

A 51-year-old undocumented Congolese was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for poaching and money laundering.

Francis Kipampa was sentenced by the Middelburg Regional Court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Kipampa was arrested in June 2023 along with other 15 people who are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court in Mbombela on January 20, 2025.

They were all charged with money laundering and poaching.

Kipampa was part of a syndicate involved with poaching in the Kruger National Park.

It's believed the syndicate members paid Kruger National Park field rangers and their families in exchange for information that would assist them in poaching.

A spokesperson for the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation also know as the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said Kipampa has been awaiting trial from February 2023, whilst his co-accused were released on bail.

Nkosi said Kipampa pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment, of which eight years is suspended for five years on condition that he's not found committing the same crimes during the suspension.

Meanwhile, the head of Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nico Gerber said the annihilation of the rhino population by individuals for self-enrichment will not be tolerated.

"The Hawks in Mpumalanga will do all it can to arrest and ensure conviction of those on the wrong side of the law. We will go after the proceeds generated through illegal activities with all the means at our disposal," he said.

