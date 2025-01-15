A 38-year-old traffic officer, Christian Zanele Vilakazi, was sentenced to four years direct imprisonment for accepting bribes.

A 38-year-old former traffic officer, Christian Zanele Vilakazi, was sentenced to four years of direct imprisonment for accepting bribes.

Vilakazi was sentenced by the Middelburg Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala said the unit worked with Serious Corruption Investigation, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Crime Intelligence to arrest Vilakazi in June 2019.

"Her arrest followed a year undercover operation that was conducted by the team between 2018 and 2019. The team’s main focus was at Steve Tshwete Local Municipality area, whereby law enforcement officers taking bribes from motorists were targeted," said Tshabalala.

Tshabalala said Vilakazi was convicted of corruption on July 17, 2024 applauded the multi-disciplinary team of investigation and the prosecuting authority who secured the sentence.

“This sentence will send a stern warning to other would-be corrupt officials. We will do all in our power to root out corruption. Sentences such as this is the only appropriate sentence for corruption," he said.

In a similar matter in November 2024, a Tshwane Metro Police officer was caught on camera allegedly soliciting a bribe from a woman who was a passenger.

In a video, the metro officer was driving while having a conversation with a woman who was sitting in the back.

“When you get to the ATM, I want you to take out the money. Don’t even take five minutes at the ATM,” the officer was heard saying.

It’s not clear whose car was being driven and why the woman was a passenger.

In some parts of the video, the woman shows stacks of mostly R100 and few R50 notes that she had withdrawn, however, the video doesn’t show her handing the money to the officer.

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster said the officer was served with a notice of intention to suspend and he has been required to furnish the department with reasons why he should not be suspended.

[email protected]

IOL News