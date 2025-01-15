Ga-Chuene Clinic remains closed indefinitely after abduction and rape incident

Limpopo government leadership and health-care personnel visited the nurses who were abducted and raped at Ga-Chuene Clinic recently. | Office of the Premier: Limpopo Provincial Government

The Limpopo Department of Health has reversed its decision to reopen the Ga-Chuene Clinic.

On Tuesday, the department announced the reopening of the clinic which was expected to operate from Monday to Friday between 7am and 6pm after an armed suspect overpowered three security personnel and abducted and raped two nurses at the clinic last Friday.

On Wednesday the department announced the decision to reopen the clinic, which was expected to resume operations but this decision has been rescinded.

“The clinic will remain closed indefinitely until further notice,” department spokesperson Kapudi Moagi said.

“This decision follows a thorough reassessment of the impact that the devastating incidents, including break-ins, robbery, abduction and sexual assault of the nursing staff have had on the affected personnel.

“After careful consideration of the emotional and psychological toll these traumatic events have had on the staff, as well as taking heed of their legitimate safety concerns, the department believes it is in the best interest of both health-care workers and the community to temporarily halt the clinic’s operations.

“We acknowledge and deeply regret the trauma that the health-care workers at Chuene Clinic have experienced. The safety, well-being and mental health of our health-care professionals are of utmost importance, and their concerns must be addressed before any resumption of services can take place,” Moagi continued.

He said the department is committed to improving security measures at all healthcare facilities across the province to ensure their health-care workers can perform their duties without fear for their safety. Moreover, the department will work closely with relevant stakeholders, including law enforcement and community leaders, to ensure adequate protection is in place at the clinic before reopening.

In the interim, community members were advised to seek health-care services at nearby facilities such as Maja (Polokwane), Soetfontein (Polokwane) and Block B (Lebowakgomo) until the situation at Chuene Clinic is resolved.

Reacting to the indefinite closure of the clinic, this is what Facebook users said:

Mapelo Molebatsi Mohonoe said: “As long as the community is harbouring criminals, they will bear the consequences. They know the perpetrators and continue to remain silent.”

Promise Motalaota said: “I’m glad our inputs are being considered here. All the best with (the) journey of recovery to all affected parties.”

Thola Tjie said: “Glory hallelujah hallelujah hooossaannaa Ammeeenn for giving them time to heal and so far please please take them for rehabilitation service about this issue happen there.”

Meanwhile, Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego, Transport and Community Safety MEC Violet Mathye, Head of Department Dr Mutheiwana Dombo, Chief Nursing Officer Dr Makhanya, the National Department of Health and SA Nursing Council chairperson Dr Molepo visited the nurses on Tuesday.

According to the Office of the Premier, the visit was a show of support following the incident.

