Concerns over witness safety raised in Govender brothers bail hearing

The State has told the Durban Magistrates Court that it is concerned about the safety of witnesses should the Govender brothers make bail. The State read its affidavit replying to Ferrel and Darren Govender, accused of killing Shailen Singh at uMhlanga in December 2024.

The State said Ferrel has threatened one of its witnesses. The State will make the case that Singh was allegedly lured by the brothers to Meridian Drive where he was killed died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest and abdomen.

Warrant Officer Kumarasan Bob Pillay is the investigating officer in this matter, he is also investigating the Kiernan AKA Forbes and Tebello Tibz Motsoane murder. In his affidavit read by Public senior prosecutor Nkululeko Msiya, he said Ferrel threatened him and tore papers he wrote on during their interview.

Ferrel Govender, the CEO of Pro Secure, a security company threatened to sue him and the minister of police during his arrest, he said.

Pillay said Ferrel, the first accused in this matter, was questioned about his whereabouts on December 29, 2024, the day Singh was gunned down around midday at uMhlanga .

Upon failing to give a reasonable explanation as to where he was as cellphone records placed him at the crime scene, Ferrel was placed under arrest.

“He informed me that as he is not a witness and now a suspect, I no longer need his information. He then said he would sue the Minister of Police and sue me in my capacity,” said Pillay.

He reminded the court that the firearm used to kill Singh had not been found and that Ferrel had not handed over his firearm as per the court order.

Pillay said Darren has previous convictions, one for possession of drugs in 2010 where he was fined R2000 or four months imprisonment. The second conviction was in 2018 for contravening the Road Traffic Act for driving while under the influence of alcohol. In 2011 he was arrested for pointing a firearm, assault,and intimidation, he failed to appear before the court and a warrant of arrest was issued.

The investigating officer at the time tried to get hold of him with no success. He was circulated in the police system as wanted.

“He appeared in court a month later and the docket was not in court on three occasions. The case was subsequently withdrawn. This matter would be reinstated once the investigation is finalised,” explained Pillay.

Pillay said it had been established that the motive for killing Singh was based on a love triangle. Ferrel accused his girlfriend (who cannot be named for safety reasons) of cheating on him with Singh.

The State alleges that he assaulted his girlfriend last year and during the attack, Ferrel said he would kill Singh. Prior to the alleged assault, he had made a threat to kill them both execution style.

Pillay said should Ferrel get bail, his girlfriend would suffer the same fate as Singh.

“In this matter, it can be seen that the applicants (accused) involved in this matter had total disregard for the safety of the community and public in general as the shooting occurred in a public space in broad daylight. Multiple shots were fired in the direction of the deceased who was seated in his vehicle. The investigation team and I found 14 spent cartridges on the crime scene,”

Moreover, he said there was a likelihood that the brothers would endanger the safety of the public and interfere with witnesses.

The State played the audio of Ferrel allegedly threatening one of the State witnesses.

