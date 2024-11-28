Weekend in jail for G4S security boss who allegedly tried to sell semi-automatic rifle to undercover Hawks officers

Mark Llewellyn Kannemeyer, 56, was arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng for illegal dealing and possession of firearms and ammunition. Picture: Hawks

The Randfontein Magistrate’s Court has remanded Mark Llewellyn Kannemeyer, a senior official of G4S security company, when he appeared in court on Thursday facing charges of illegal dealing and possession of firearms and ammunition.

IOL reported on Tuesday that Kannemeyer was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, after he allegedly tried to sell a semi-automatic rifle to undercover officers.

“The matter was postponed to December 5 for formal application on schedule,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

He said Kannemeyer was arrested in a “significant” operation which was conducted in the morning of Wednesday last week, near Kannemeyer’s home in Westonaria.

Mark Llewellyn Kannemeyer, 56, was arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng for illegal dealing and possession of firearms and ammunition. Picture: Hawks

“It emanated from valuable intelligence received by the West Rand-based Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team on November 18, 2024. This concerned an individual who was selling an AR15 rifle, along with various calibres of ammunition,” said Ramovha previously.

Following the intelligence information received by the Hawks, a search and seizure authority was applied for and duly authorised.

“An arranged meeting with the unsuspecting Kannemeyer took place on November 20, 2024 at 6am in Randgate, Randfontein. A search of the target’s work vehicle revealed an AR15 rifle with a filed-off serial number wrapped in a towel,” said Ramovha.

“Kannemeyer claimed the rifle belonged to G4S, his employer, and he was using his company vehicle.”

The operation continued at Kannemeyer’s residence, along Fowler Street in Westonaria.

“The premises were thoroughly searched, resulting in the seizure of three additional firearms and various calibres of ammunition surpassing 2,300. The suspect stated that these firearms and ammunition also belonged to G4S and that he possessed a permit for them. A follow-up investigation will be conducted to verify these claims,” said Ramovha.

Kannemeyer appeared before the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday last week, and his case was postponed to Thursday, November 28 for a formal bail application. On Thursday, the matter was postponed to next week while Kannemeyer remains in custody.

Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa welcomed Kannemeyer’s arrest.

Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa. Picture: Supplied

“This operation’s success underscores the dedication and effectiveness of our law enforcement agencies in combating illegal firearm activities. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our communities and will continue to pursue justice with unwavering resolve,” said Kadwa.

