Second suspect arrested in Free State liquor licence corruption case

A second suspect has been linked to the liquor licence corruption case and has appeared in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court in the Free State.

The 53-year-old man, identified as an official of the Liquor Board in Bethlehem, was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (known as Hawks) Serious Corruption Investigation team.

This comes after a warrant of arrest for the official was issued by the court.

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said this arrest follows the arrest of Allinah Mohapi, 30, on Thursday, November 21.

“The suspects are alleged to be involved in issuing fraudulent liquor licences. On July 22, 2024, the Hawks received information about a 53-year-old Bethlehem Liquor Board official who was facilitating liquor licences at a fee. Further investigation revealed that Mohapi had used her bank account to receive money meant for the Liquor Board official and later transferred it to him,” Mohobeleli said.

The duo appeared in court and face charges of corruption and money laundering.

Following the brief appearance, the suspects remain behind bars and have indicated they will be applying for bail.

Head of the Hawks in the Free State, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba welcomed the arrest.

“Anyone who allows money amassed through corrupt means to go in and out of their bank account is actively participating in committing a crime. You shall be arrested for corruption and money laundering," Bokaba warned.

The matter has been postponed until December 2, for bail application.

