Police arrest suspect in Mpumalanga, seize firearms and suspected stolen goods

Unlicensed firearm and ammunition were seized in Mpumalanga. Picture: Facebook / SAPS

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Nelspruit following the discovery of firearms, ammunition, and suspected stolen property.

The operation, carried out on Wednesday, involved collaboration among the police, the Mpumalanga Tracking Team, Fidelity Security, and Divergent Security.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, the police obtained a search warrant for a house in Valencia, Nelspruit, after gathering evidence suggesting illegal activity.

“Upon arrival at the place, the suspect initially attempted to evade arrest by locking the doors.

“However, the members managed to gain entry and discovered various items, including a rifle, two shotguns, a pistol, .38 revolver, a rifle, dozens of ammunition, jewellery, wristwatches, new (sealed) mobile phones from brands such as iPhone, Samsung, Galaxy, and Huawei Nova,” said Mdhluli.

Two vehicles, a silver Toyota Cross and a white Toyota Etios, were also recovered.

Police believed these items may have been stolen, and the firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine if they have been used in other crimes.

The suspect faces charges of possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possessing suspected stolen goods.

The Acting provincial commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi praised the officers for their efforts.

“We are very delighted about this breakthrough, especially with the recovery of the firearms which are often used in the commission of crimes,” he said.

IOL News