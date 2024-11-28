KZN horror crash leaves two dead, as eThekwini launches road safety plan

Two people died in an accident on the N2 near Fairbreeze on the KZN North Coast. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

Two people lost their lives in a head-on collision north of Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

IPSS Medical Rescue said they responded to reports of a serious head-on collision between a bakkie and truck on the N2 near Fairbreeze.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said the driver and one passenger of the light motor vehicle were declared deceased on scene. A third passenger was lucky to escape with moderate injuries.

“The driver and passenger of the truck sustained minor injuries, and did not require further care.”

On Wednesday, eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba launched the Festive Season Management Plan campaign.

Xaba said road safety has become one of the key components of ensuring the City delivers a peaceful and joyful holiday season.

“Our law enforcement officers will clamp-down on drinking and driving as well as reckless behaviour on our roads.

“Law enforcement operations, including multidisciplinary roadblocks will be conducted throughout the city to combat all forms of criminality.”

Xaba said during the next few days, they would be releasing 500 new Metro Police officers from training who will be assisting in heightening police visibility, both on the road and in our communities.

“Recently, we have also procured over 170 high performance vehicles for the Metro Police to patrol our streets 24/7.

“Other specialised units will be on horse-back and bicycles in various tourism sites, assisted by the CCTV camera monitoring and surveillance.”

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at their festive season launch urged people to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

“I therefore send a message to everyone who will be visiting our province that they must ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and have registration plates affixed on them, both front and rear as the law dictates. There is no room for lawlessness.”

He said drinking and driving is a crime and is punishable by law.

“Our police officers will not have time to negotiate at roadblocks or vehicle check points, but will be there to enforce the law as mandated by the Constitution.”

IOL News