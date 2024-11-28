‘In-depth info’: Recipients of RAF money targeted by robbers, kidnapped and forced to transfer the money

An armed group of two men and a woman has targeted people who received Road Accident Fund Money and robbed them. File Picture

Acting commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has cautioned Road Accident Fund (RAF) beneficiaries across the province to be vigilant, following a spate of house robberies where the recipients of RAF money were targeted.

Police in Mpumalanga said the group targeting the RAF beneficiaries consists of two armed men and a woman.

In recent incidents, five victims were robbed of undisclosed amount of money at Tweefontein within a space of two weeks, between November 11 and November 23.

Police said four of the victims were robbed from their residential places whilst the fifth victim was attacked whilst sitting inside his car.

“According to information, the suspects, two armed males, and a female coerced the victims to transfer money via their banking apps. In another instance, the victims were kidnapped and left to fend for themselves in secluded areas,” the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga said in a statement.

“According to analysis, the suspects had in-depth information that their victims benefited from the RAF. The investigation regarding the said incidents is still ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the acting provincial police commissioner, Mkhwanazi further called on community members to be careful of the people they share information with, as in most instances, those revelations could lead to losses of fortune.

“We hope that our community members will assist in putting an end to this trend. We are working tirelessly in these cases with an anticipation that the suspects are convicted and sentenced,” said Mkhwanazi.

IOL