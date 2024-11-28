Hawks arrest Zim and South African men for possession of R15 million gold bars, seize Mercedes Benz SUV

Zimbabwean man, Joachim Chivayo, 33, and Ayanda Brian Gungwa, a 20-year-old South African citizen were arrested for possession of gold worth R15 million. Picture: Hawks

Two men have appeared in court after they were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, in Brakpan for unlawful possession of gold valued at R15 million.

Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the accused are 33-year-old Zimbabwean man, Joachim Chivayo, and Ayanda Brian Gungwa, a 20-year-old South African citizen.

“The Gauteng Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team, in collaboration with their head office counterparts, achieved a significant breakthrough in their fight against illegal precious metal trading by arresting the two suspects involved in the unlawful possession of gold,” said Ramovha.

“On Tuesday, at approximately 1:15pm, the dedicated team executed a meticulously planned operation, leading to the successful arrests of the suspects.”

Ramovha said the two were apprehended while they were in possession of six bars of unwrought gold, as they were attempting to find a buyer for the minerals.

“The suspects, Joachim Chivayo, a 33-year-old Zimbabwean national, and Ayanda Brian Gungwa, a 20-year-old South African citizen, were promptly arrested at Helderwyk Estate. The seized gold, valued at approximately R15 million, underscores the gravity of the crime,” said Ramovha.

He said the law enforcement agents also seized a Mercedes Benz sport utility vehicle during the arrest of the two men - Chivayo and Gungwa.

The two men have have been charged with illegal possession of gold, and contravening the Precious Metals Act. The case was registered at Brakpan police station.

The duo made their first court appearance on Wednesday, and they were both remanded in custody.

The Hawks said further investigations are under way to trace the origins of the gold and to identify any additional suspects involved in the illegal trade.

Meanwhile, acting provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Brigadier Paulina Sekgobela has saluted the team which arrested Chivayo and Gungwa.

“The Gauteng Hawks remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold the law and protect our nation's valuable resources. The diligence and coordination demonstrated by all team members in this operation are highly commendable,” she said.

