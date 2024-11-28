G4S boss to seek bail after he allegedly tried to sell semi-automatic rifle to undercover Hawks officers

Mark Llewellyn Kannemeyer, 56, was arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng for illegal dealing and possession of firearms and ammunition. Picture: Hawks

A senior official of G4S security company, Mark Llewellyn Kannemeyer, is set to appear before the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court, seeking release on bail after he was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly illegal dealing and possession of firearms and ammunition.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said a “significant” operation was conducted in the morning of Wednesday last week, at Kannemeyer’s home in Westonaria.

“It emanated from valuable intelligence received by the West Rand-based Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team on November 18, 2024. This concerned an individual who was selling an AR15 rifle, along with various calibres of ammunition,” said Ramovha.

Following the intelligence information received by the Hawks, a search and seizure authority was applied for and duly authorised.

“An arranged meeting with the unsuspecting Kannemeyer took place on (Wednesday) November 20, 2024 at 6am in Randgate, Randfontein. A search of the target’s work vehicle revealed an AR15 rifle with a filed-off serial number wrapped in a towel,” said Ramovha.

“Kannemeyer claimed the rifle belonged to G4S, his employer, and he was using his company vehicle.”

The operation continued at Kannemeyer’s residence in Fowler Street in Westonaria.

“The premises were thoroughly searched, resulting in the seizure of three additional firearms and various calibres of ammunition surpassing 2,300. The suspect stated that these firearms and ammunition also belonged to G4S and that he possessed a permit for them. A follow-up investigation will be conducted to verify these claims,” said Ramovha.

Kannemeyer appeared before the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday, and his case was postponed to Thursday, for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has welcomed Kannemeyer’s arrest.

