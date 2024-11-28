Eight arrested in Limpopo illegal mining crackdown

The police seized equipment which they believed was used for illegal mining. Picture: Facebook / SAPS

In an operation aimed at dismantling illegal mining networks, Limpopo’s specialised Task Team arrested eight suspects and seized equipment believed to be used for unlicensed mining.

The Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the raid, carried out at a lodge in Mathibela village under the SAPS Moletlane precinct, began at 1am on Tuesday, November 26.

Acting on intelligence, the Task Team which included the National Intervention Unit, Public Order Police, Technical Response Team, Organised Crime Investigation Unit, and the Local Criminal Record Centre targeted the suspects in their rented accommodation.

“The team followed up on information which led them to a location where they pounced on unsuspecting eight suspects at a lodge in Mathibela village under SAPS Moletlane policing precinct.

“All the suspects, aged between 26 and 38, were found in possession of 14 metal detectors, one black digital scale, five cellphones and 10 hoes believed to be used to dig for precious metals. Reports suggest that the suspects were also found in possession of an undisclosed amount of money,” said Ledwaba.

“Five high performance vehicles were also confiscated during this operation.”

The suspects appeared at the Magatle Periodical Court on Wednesday, November 27.

They are expected to return to court on Thursday, November 28, as investigations continue.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe described the arrests as a major step in disrupting illicit mining operations in the province.

IOL News