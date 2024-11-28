Armed robbers target Mpumalanga family, allegedly rapes wife then flee with stolen vehicle

A violent house robbery in Hazyview on the morning of November 25, has left a family traumatised after three armed suspects stormed their home, raped the woman, and fled with their vehicle.

The incident occurred around 2am when three suspects forced their way into the family’s home.

The suspects held the family at gunpoint, robbed them of two cellphones and a laptop before one of the attackers sexually assaulted the woman while her husband was restrained.

“The suspects demanded the vehicle keys and drove off in the Toyota Quantum that was parked on the premises,” said police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

Police acted swiftly after receiving a tip-off from a vehicle tracking company, which alerted them to the stolen Toyota Quantum’s location.

Members of the Middleburg Flying Squad intercepted the suspects at a filling station on the N12 freeway in Delmas later that day.

During the operation, officers police found three unlicensed firearms with serial numbers filed off, as well as eleven cellphones in the suspects’ possession.

The suspects could not provide permits for the firearms or proof of ownership for the cellphones.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle they were occupying matched the description of the vehicle stolen on the same morning in Hazyview,” said Nkosi.

The three suspects, aged between 30 and 43, were arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of suspected stolen property, and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Further charges, including house robbery and rape, are under consideration pending the outcome of the investigation.

The suspects appeared before the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the swift response by the Middleburg Flying Squad and the tracking company.

“We cannot allow a situation whereby community members are attacked whilst under their roof, which is deemed to be their safest place. We hope our investigation team will do their best to secure a most relevant sentence,” he said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

IOL