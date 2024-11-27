Woman who wanted a baby while in prison, falls pregnant after inmate sends his sperm through the air vent

Daisy Link and Joan Depaz had a baby while behind bars without ever meeting. Photo: Screenshot/ NBC 6 News

A 29-year-old woman arrested for fatally shooting her boyfriend, managed to fall pregnant while in prison without even meeting the father of her child in person.

Daisy Link had a baby with another inmate, Joan Depaz, 24, who has also been arrested for a separate murder charge.

The two were previously held together at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre in Miami-Dade County, Florida in the United States.

The pair started their relationship after talking to each other through the air conditioning vents in their cells.

Daisy Link and Joan Depaz had a baby while behind bars without ever meeting. Photo: Screenshot/ NBC 6 News

Speaking behind bars in a recent interview with a local TV station, WSVN, Link and Depaz said they both wanted a baby and when they started talking through the vents, they realised that they shared the same dream.

Link said it was easy to hear people through the vents and the sound travelled through different floors.

“You would stand on the toilet actually to be able to talk to them,” she told the broadcaster on the phone.

As the couple was talking through the vents, their relationship progressed to sharing pictures and notes with each other.

“Being in isolation for so long you begin to spend hours and hours talking to this person, you know, to the point where it’s almost as if you’re in the same room with them,” she said.

Their relationship subsequently moved to talking about how they can make it possible for Link to fall pregnant and that’s when Depaz came up with a plan.

They created a line using bedding material which they used to transport the package.

“I told her a way that one of my friends had shown me through the vent. Because the vent is like a L-shape, really. It drops right into my vent, from her room, she could throw a pen into the vent and it’ll land right into my vent.

“I put the semen in Saran Wrap [plastic] every day like five times a day for like a month straight,” Depaz told the TV station.

Explaining the packaging, Link said it was rolled up almost like a cigarette and Depaz would attach it to the line that they had in the vent and she would pull it through.

“From there, I had placed it inside of, you know, the yeast infection applicators, I had placed it inside of there and then from there, yeah, I administered it,” she said.

She said it only took a few tries before she became pregnant.

“I can’t believe it worked. I think everything happened for a reason,” Link was quoted saying.

She gave birth to their daughter in June 2024.

The TV station said the baby now lives with Depaz’s mother, who became a grandmother for the first time.

Link and Depaz, who are now in different jail cells, still talk on the phone and see their daughter on video calls.

“She could be anything. I think that she’s going to be something great,” Link told the broadcaster.

The broadcaster added that DNA tests were conducted in November and it was confirmed that Depaz is the father.

Meanwhile, NBC 6 News, another US based TV station, spoke to Link’s mother who explained that she was shocked to learn that her daughter was impregnated by another inmate.

“I heard what they said happened, the AC vent thing, which is ludicrous and ridiculous,” she said.

sinenhlanhla.masilela

IOL News