Two Ethiopians nabbed with large amounts of money, counterfeit goods worth R10m hidden in fake ambulance

Two Ethopian nationals aged 27 and 47 years old were arrested after they were found with large amounts of cash and counterfeit goods hidden in a panel van branded like an ambulance. Photo: Supplied/ Hawks

Two Ethiopian nationals are expected to appear in the White River Magistrate' Court after they were found with large amounts of money and counterfeit goods worth R10 million hidden in a panel van branded like an ambulance.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, said the accused, aged 27 and 47 years old, were arrested on Tuesday at Rocky's Drift in White River.

She said their arrests comes after information was received and operationalised by Crime Intelligence members regarding suspicious activities happening in White River Industrial area.

“The members kept observation and gathered information, which led to the operation. During the search, two Ethiopian national males were found in a possession of two Fortuner vehicles, loaded with different counterfeit products. The suspects couldn't provide a clear explanation of the items,” said Sekgotodi.

Sekgotodi said as they were searching, a large amount of money was found inside the two Toyota Fortuner vehicles.

The law enforcers subsequently moved to a storage facility belonging to the men.

“Upon opening, the team found a panel van branded like an ambulance full of counterfeit goods. Upon the search of the bogus ambulance, further money was also found and seized,” said Sekgotodi.

Sekgotodi said counterfeit goods worth at least R10 million including different types of shoes, illicit cigarettes, body cream, hair pieces, and other items were seized.

She said the vehicles as well as seized property were taken into a safe place.

Meanwhile, the provincial head of Hawks, Major-General Nicholas Jacobus Gerber, urged the public not to buy illicit products but rather buy from well-known brand holders or retailers.

"The Illicit trade has a negative impact on the economy of the country and also potential dangers to public health,“ he said.

