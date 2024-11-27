Teenager who stole his grandfather’s gun to kill a KZN school principal, jailed

The teenager used his grandfather’s gun to kill a school principal. Picture: File image

A 15-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teenage boy has been jailed to 43 years behind bars after he was found guilty of killing a school principal.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) said the teenager was sentenced in the Nongoma Regional Court for the murder of 61-year-old Alpheus Mphumuzeni Ntuli.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Nethsuinda said in addition to murder, the teenager who cannot be named because he is a minor was found guilty of theft, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The murder incident took place on April 22, 2023.

Police said Ntuli, who was a school principal at Bhekintinta High Shool in Nongoma was reported missing on that day.

Nethsuinda said at the time police had spotted his vehicle driving along Mkhuze Road.

“When they approached the vehicle, the suspect sped off.”

He said the vehicle was later found abandoned.

“Ntuli’s body was found dumped near a river bank under a bridge at Odwaleni area. His body was found with open wounds on the head and bruises all over the body.”

Police said the teenager was arrested at his home in KwaSnqandi in the Toyisa area where he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“He had stolen the firearm from his grandfather.”

Following his arrest and several court appearances the teenager pleaded guilty to all the charges preferred against him police said.

