PICS: Undocumented Mexican man arrested after drug laboratory worth R100 million uncovered in Rietfontein

An undocumented 39-year-old Mexican national was arrested after he was found allegedly operating a R100 million drug laboratory in Rietfontein, Pretoria.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the man was arrested on Wednesday after police followed extensive surveillance which was conducted at the premises.

“A a multi-disciplinary team comprising of the National and Provincial Organised Crime Investigations (Narcotics units), National Counter Narcotics, Diepsloot and Westrand Tactical Response Teams TRT and West Rand K9 unit obtained a search and seizure warrant,” said van Wyk.

Police seized various chemicals, drug manufacturing equipment, and the final product which was confirmed to be Methamphetamine commonly known as Crystal Meth or Tik. Photo: Supplied/ SAPS

She added that the team seized various chemicals, drug manufacturing equipment, and the final product which was confirmed to be Methamphetamine commonly known as Crystal Meth or Tik.

“The team also seized cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime,” she said.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrates Court.

He is facing charges of dealing in and manufacturing of drugs as well as for the contravention of the Immigration Act.

In another matter on Tuesday, two undocumented foreign nationals amongst others, were arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit hair products at a pastor’s house in Somerset Place in Farningham Ridge, Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said this comes after police followed up information about a flow bin which was reported stolen in Westmead on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

“Intelligence led the police to a house in Somerset Place in Pinetown where the stolen flow bin was recovered. During the search, police found that the house was being used to manufacture various hair products,” he said.

Netshiunda added that preliminary investigations revealed that the barcodes on the products are of a different product from a North American country.

“Two undocumented foreign nationals were found hiding in the ceiling and were arrested. Two women, one of them a foreign national were also arrested,” he added.

According to Netshiunda, the house is owned by a foreign national, a known pastor who has a church in Umbilo.

“His vehicle, which was branded with the photographs of himself and his wife, as well as pictures various brands of the hair products, was found parked in the yard.”

He said police were still searching for the owner of the house.

