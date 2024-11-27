Motorist shot dead, his Toyota Fortuner stolen after he refused armed robbers’ instructions

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Limpopo after he was allegedly found in possession of a Toyota Fortuner which was reported stolen in Gauteng. Picture: SAPS

A Limpopo man was shot dead during a car hijacking incident where his vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner was stolen by unknown assailants on Monday.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the horrific incident happened at around midnight at Shayandima township in Thohoyandou.

Ledwaba said the police at Thohoyandou are requesting assistance in locating the assailants involved the car hijacking and murder incident.

“A complaint was received about car hijacking and police rushed to the scene. When the members arrived, they discovered a male person lying with gunshot wounds on his upper body,” said Ledwaba.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was with a woman inside the parked white motor vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner with Limpopo registration at his workshop when three unknown Africans approached them and demanded the vehicle's keys at gunpoint.”

Police said the the assailants ordered the man sitting in the Toyota Fortuner was forced to exit the vehicle and be searched.

“He was told to sit in the back, but he refused. The accused shot him and fled the scene in his motor vehicle. The vehicle's value is unknown at this time,” said Ledwaba.

Emergency medical services personnel were notified and upon the arrival of the healthcare, the shot man was certified dead at the scene. Police opened cases of murder and car hijacking.

The deceased man has been identified by police as Benjamin Mabuli, 39, a resident of Ngovela village in Limpopo.

“Anyone with information that can assist with the arrest of the suspects to contact Captain Edward Raselingwana Mawela on 082 414 7763, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or share information on My SAPS App.”

IOL