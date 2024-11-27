Lusikisiki mass shooting: Trial set for February, alleged mastermind to conduct his own defence

Mzukisi Ndamase is the alleged mastermind and is currently serving time inside prison for murder. Picture: NPA

The trial of the seven men charged with the murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki has been set down for February.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the trial will take place between February 17, 2025 and February 28, 2025.

A total of 15 women and three men lost their lives in two separate shooting incidents on September 28, 2024.

The youngest victim was a 14-year-old boy.

The motive for the mass shooting has not been revealed.

However police say that the murders were orchestrated in prison.

The alleged mastermind is currently serving a prison sentence for murder, while one of the other accused is a murder parolee.

Police are also searching for a eighth suspect and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

The seven accused are Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe "AP" Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu,36.

The NPA said they each face 19 counts of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“The nineteenth murder count is in respect of a separate KwaBhaca case, that has since been linked to the accused,” explained NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

Speaking about court proceedings, Tyali said the prosecution furnished the defence attorneys for six accused with docket contents, and transferring the matter from the district to regional court.

“Ndamase, who elected to conduct his own defence, will return to court on 12 December 2024, to indicate if he has gone through the docket contents and will be ready with his defence on the set trial date.”

The NPA said Ndamase is alleged to have orchestrated the massacre, was apprehended from inside a Correctional Services facility, where he is currently serving a life sentence plus 15 years sentence for murder and robbery.

All the accused in this case abandoned bail.

“The state is ready to proceed with the trial as investigations have been finalised.”

