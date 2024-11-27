LOOK: Suspected Toyota Hilux hijacker shot dead, while his three accomplices arrested in Tshwane

Three men were arrested, while their accomplice was shot dead during the recovery of a Toyota Hilux bakkie. Their faces are hidden as they had not appeared in court. Picture: TMPD

A suspected vehicle hijacker was shot dead, while three of his accomplices were arrested by the Tshwane Metro Police Department.

TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department’s tactical unit responded to a backup request from a vehicle tracking company in Winterveld.

Mahamba said officers of the vehicle tracking company were involved in a shootout with suspects who had stolen a Toyota Hilux bakkie.

“Upon arrival, the TMPD members found that one suspect was fatally wounded while the car track member also sustained injuries. One suspect who was already in handcuffs escaped with two other suspects,” said Mahamba.

TMPD’s tactical unit members, together with the TMPD drug unit members and the South African Police Service who had also responded to the backup request, pursued the alleged hijackers who had escaped.

“The handcuffed suspect was soon apprehended. The two other suspects were also found hiding in a home nearby. All suspects were arrested for car theft. The bakkie and a firearm was recovered on the scene,” said Mahamba.

Suspected stolen cables were also found on the scene.

“In most cases, suspects who are involved in car theft and hijackings would abandon the vehicles and escape but not this time around. Criminals will have no place to hide. The TMPD is promoting a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to crime and no stone will be left unturned. TMPD officers remain vigilant and committed to maintaining community safety,” said Mahamba.

On Monday, IOL reported that the TMPD has recovered five hijacked and stolen vehicles as it intensifies crime-combating operations ahead of the festive season.

At the time, Mahamba said the five vehicles included a black Land Rover Defender which was reported stolen in North West.

“Criminals involved in vehicle theft and hijackings are feeling the heat as the Tshwane Metro Police Department’s tactical unit members nip the crime in the bud. Five stolen and hijacked vehicles were recovered in different areas in Tshwane,” said Mahamba.

He said the TMPD’s tactical unit members were performing crime prevention duties in Hatfield on Friday when they received a call about a grey Toyota Yaris vehicle that was stolen in Centurion, Lyttleton area.

“The members swiftly reacted and followed up on the information. They managed to trace the vehicle and found it abandoned near Gateway complex at Francis Baard Street in Hatfield. The vehicle was found idling and a signal jamming device was discovered inside the vehicle. The suspects were not found, they felt the pressure from the officers and abandoned the vehicle,” said Mahamba.

