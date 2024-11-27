Former Home Affairs permit adjudicator convicted after investigator rejects R10,000 bribe to stop internal probe

A former adjudicator at the Permit Section of the Department of Home Affairs, Phanuel Mokomo, has been found guilty of corruption. File picture: Ayanda Ndamane /Independent Newspapers

A former adjudicator at the permit section of the Department of Home Affairs, Phanuel Mokomo, has been found guilty of corruption by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, on Wednesday.

The conviction comes after Mokomo offered an internal investigator R10,000 bribe to stop him from conducting a prove into his corrupt activities.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale said Mokomo was under an internal investigation by the department for irregular issuance and approval of permits.

After offering the bribe, the matter was brought to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) also known as the Hawks in September 2018.

“An entrapment operation was authorised and executed in terms of Section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977,” said Mogale.

“The operation culminated in Mokomo being caught in the act of offering the R10,000 gratification to the internal investigator of the Department of Home Affairs,” she added.

She said Mokomo was immediately arrested and charged with corruption.

After numerous court appearances, Mokomo was found guilty of corruption on Wednesday.

The case has been postponed to February 18, 2025 for sentencing.

“This conviction underscores the DPCI's commitment to combating corruption, particularly in cases that threaten the integrity of public institutions such as the Department of Home Affairs.

“The successful entrapment and prosecution demonstrate the importance of inter-agency collaboration in holding public officials accountable,” said Mogale.

Mogale added that the DPCI remains steadfast in its mission to root out corruption and ensure the integrity of public service delivery.

