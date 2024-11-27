Don’t Look Away: 20-year-old sentenced to 10 years for raping friend’s girlfriend in Free State

A young Free State rapist has been sentenced to 10 years for rape, bringing closure to the victim of a harrowing incident in 2019. File Picture

Twenty-year-old rapist, Tshoanelo Tlhabanelo, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Bloemfontein Regional Court for raping his friend’s girlfriend in a chilling incident that occurred in June 2019.

On the evening of June 26, 2019, the 22-year-old victim, her boyfriend, and Tlhabanelo had gathered at the latter’s home in Kagisanong for drinks. After consuming alcohol, the victim and her boyfriend retired to the bedroom to sleep.

The boyfriend left the house during the night, leaving the victim asleep. Tlhabanelo then entered the bedroom while she was fast asleep.

"While the victim was fast asleep, the accused, who is the owner of the house, forced himself onto the victim and raped her," said police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

The following morning, the victim awoke to find Tlhabanelo lying next to her in bed. Distressed, she immediately informed her mother about the assault. A case of rape was subsequently opened at the Kagisanong police station.

“The case was allocated to Sergeant Sandisiwe von Willing of the Mangaung Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation,” said Kareli.

Following a probe, Tlhabanelo was arrested and charged with rape.

During the trial, advocate Valerie Herholdt led the prosecution for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Herholdt presented compelling evidence against the accused, emphasising the gravity of the crime and its impact on the victim.

Tlhabanelo was found guilty of rape and handed a 10-year prison sentence. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm, and his name was entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

