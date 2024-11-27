Cocaine, heroin, and crystal meth worth around R500,000 seized in Midrand as Hawks arrest man

Nigerian man, Chijioke Anakoro, is expected to apply for bail next week after he was arrested by the Hawks for alleged possession of drugs estimated at almost R500,000. Picture: Hawks

A 50-year-old Nigerian man, Chijioke Anakoro, was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, for alleged possession of an assortment of drugs estimated at around R500,000.

Hawks Gauteng spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said Anakoro appeared before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, where he was remanded in custody.

Ramovha said Anakoro returns to court on Tuesday, when he is expected to formally apply for bail.

“The Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation is proud to announce the significant breakthrough in our ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region,” said Ramovha.

“On November 22, a meticulously planned operation led to the successful apprehension of a suspect (Anakoro) involved in drug dealing activities. Following a tip-off regarding suspected drug dealing in the Midrand policing area, our dedicated team conducted thorough ground work and surveillance.”

The meticulous investigation revealed suspicious activities at an address in the gated Country View Estate in Midrand.

Acting on the intelligence information, Ramovha said a search and seizure warrant was obtained from the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

“Upon executing the warrant, our Serious Organised Crime Investigation team conducted a comprehensive search of the premises,” he said.

“The search yielded a substantial quantity of illegal drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and crystal meth, with an estimated street value of approximately R470,000,” said Ramovha.

“The 50-year-old Chijioke Anakoro, a Nigerian national, was arrested on the spot, and the drugs were confiscated.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has welcomed the arrest, adding that the elite unit of the SA Police Service is clamping down on drug dealing.

Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa. Picture: Supplied

“The successful intelligence-driven operation was a collaborative effort involving multiple police units. The Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation remains committed to eradicate drug-related crimes and ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities,” said Kadwa.

“This operation serves as a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our officers.”

