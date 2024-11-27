Attorney arrested after she received client’s R500,000 from Road Accident Fund and gave injured client nothing

Attorney, Chupjana Lekoloane Chueu was arrested by police in Limpopo after she received R500,000 for her injured client and allegedly gave the client nothing. File Picture

A 52-year-old attorney, Chupjana Lekoloane Chueu has been released on R3,000 bail after she was arrested on charges of fraud.

Chueu appeared before the Lephalale Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Tuesday, and her case was postponed to January 30 for further investigation.

“The suspect was arrested after allegedly defrauding a 36-year-old woman of a substantial amount of cash paid by the Road Accident Fund (RAF). The victim had been involved in a motor vehicle accident in 2016 and later filed a claim with Chueu's law firm,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

He said the RAF made a payout to the attorney's account, but the victim never received the funds.

In March 2021, the victim made enquiries with the RAF and discovered that a payment of R500,000 had been made into the attorney's trust fund account, two months prior.

“Despite attempts to contact the attorney, the victim was unable to reach her. The matter was eventually reported to the police, and a case of fraud was opened at the Lephalale police station,” said Ledwaba.

The case was transferred to the provincial commercial crime investigation unit, and a warrant for Chueu's arrest was issued earlier this month, subsequent to a lengthy investigation.

The attorney was arrested on Monday night.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest, adding that the apprehension of the attorney will serve as a deterrent to others involved in similar fraudulent activities.

In November, IOL reported that former attorney Michael Senotse Mabunda, 42, appeared in court on a charge of fraud relating to Road Accident Fund (RAF) payouts.

Mabunda was served with summons in connection with a fraud case registered at the Pretoria North police station in August 2019.

IOL understands that Mabunda was consequently struck off the roll of attorneys by the Legal Practice Council.

Gauteng spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said they investigated after Mabunda allegedly defrauded his clients.

“It was reported that Mr Mabunda, who was an attorney, lodged claims with the Road Accident Fund on behalf of his clients,” said Ramovha.

