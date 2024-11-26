Wrong turn: G4S boss arrested while allegedly trying to sell semi-automatic AR15 rifle to undercover Hawks agents

Mark Llewellyn Kannemeyer, 56, was arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng for illegal dealing and possession of firearms and ammunition. Picture: Hawks

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, have successfully executed a disruptive operation which led to the arrest of 56-year-old Mark Llewellyn Kannemeyer who is implicated in illegal dealing and possession of firearms and ammunition.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the “significant” operation was conducted in the morning of Wednesday last week, at Kannemeyer’s home in Westonaria.

“It emanated from valuable intelligence received by the West Rand-based Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team on November 18, 2024. This concerned an individual who was selling an AR15 rifle, along with various calibres of ammunition,” said Ramovha.

Following the intelligence information received by the Hawks, a search and seizure authority was applied for and duly authorised.

“An arranged meeting with the unsuspecting Kannemeyer took place on November 20, 2024 at 6am in Randgate, Randfontein. A search of the target’s work vehicle revealed an AR15 rifle with a filed-off serial number wrapped in a towel,” said Ramovha.

“Kannemeyer claimed the rifle belonged to G4S, his employer, and he was using his company vehicle.”

The operation continued at Kannemeyer’s residence, along Fowler Street in Westonaria.

“The premises were thoroughly searched, resulting in the seizure of three additional firearms and various calibres of ammunition surpassing 2,300. The suspect stated that these firearms and ammunition also belonged to G4S and that he possessed a permit for them. A follow-up investigation will be conducted to verify these claims,” said Ramovha.

Kannemeyer appeared before the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday, and his case was postponed to Thursday, November 28 for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has welcomed Kannemeyer’s arrest.

Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa. Picture: Hawks

“This operation’s success underscores the dedication and effectiveness of our law enforcement agencies in combating illegal firearm activities. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our communities and will continue to pursue justice with unwavering resolve,” said Kadwa.

