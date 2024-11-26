R9 million fraud: Man languishes behind bars after he allegedly defrauded client

The Hawks in Gauteng have arrested Jonathan Wolpe, director of United Chartered Flight Services, after he allegedly defrauded his client of R9 million. Picture: Hawks

A 43-year-old man, Jonathan Wolpe, has appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested on charges of fraud by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, also known as the Hawks.

Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said Wolpe allegedly defrauded R9 million from the complainant in the matter.

“The Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation's serious commercial crime investigation unit (SCCIU) is pleased to announce a significant success in the ongoing fight against fraud and theft,” said Ramovha.

On Monday, Wolpe, who is a director of United Chartered Flight Services, was arrested.

“He is implicated in a major fraud case involving over R9 million in a case of fraud, alternatively theft, that was registered at Diepsloot police station, north of Johannesburg, in February 2024,” said Ramovha.

It is alleged that Wolpe, operating under the entity United Chartered Flight Services, fraudulently received payment for charter flights from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to South Africa.

“Despite receiving the funds, the suspect failed to provide the agreed-upon services and instead misappropriated the money for personal use. This fraudulent activity resulted in the complainant suffering a financial loss of R9 million,” said Ramovha.

Wolpe was charged alongside his company.

He appeared before the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the initial hearing.

The matter has been postponed to Wednesday, for formal bail application.

Meanwhile, head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has welcomed the arrest.

Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa. Picture: Hawks

“This arrest is a testament to the relentless efforts and professionalism of the Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation,” said Kadwa.

“We remain committed to upholding justice and ensuring that those who engage in fraudulent activities are held accountable.”

Quarterly crime statistics for July to September released by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu indicate that commercial crime in South Africa has showed the biggest increase, with an uptick of 18.5%.

IOL