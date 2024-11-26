North West police operation nets 948 suspects in week-long crack-down

The police has arrested close to 950 suspects in a series of coordinated measures: stop-and-searches, roadblocks, patrols, and inspections. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

The police in North West province have made progress in the fight against crime, arresting 948 suspects during an intensive week-long campaign under Operation Shanela.

The operations, conducted from November 18 to November 24, targeted a range of criminal activities and involved police and other law enforcement agencies.

The suspects were arrested for a range of serious crimes, including illegal mining, sexual assault, murder, aggravated assault, property damage, break-ins at homes and businesses, drug possession, theft from vehicles, and driving under the influence, said the North West police spokesperson, Colonel Amanda Funani.

“Of the 948 arrested suspects, 439 were wanted for contact crimes like murder, attempted murder, rape, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, assault common, illicit mining, house robbery and business robbery, while 259 were arrested during detectives’ suspect raiding operations,” said Funani.

“Additionally, 64 suspected undocumented persons were taken in for processing.”

The week’s efforts included a series of coordinated measures: stop-and-searches, roadblocks, patrols, and inspections of licensed liquor outlets and second-hand goods dealers.

These actions led to the seizure of firearms, ammunition, copper cables, computers, counterfeit goods, and illegal cigarettes. Police also recovered four vehicles and confiscated liquor from illegal outlets.

Fourteen unlicensed liquor establishments, known as shebeens, were shut down as part of the operation.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena praised officers and partner agencies for their commitment, saying the coordinated effort underscored the importance of working together to protect communities and combat crime effectively.

IOL News