Mpumalanga High Court has ordered the forfeiture of over R50,000 linked to illegal loan business and dagga bribery scheme

Justice tightened its grip on financial and drug-related crimes in Mpumalanga as the Mbombela High Court granted two major forfeiture orders, seizing cash linked to an illegal loan scheme and a failed dagga bribery attempt.

These orders, secured through the collaborative efforts of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Priority Crime Specialised Investigation Unit, the Asset Forfeiture Unit, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), amount to over R50,000.

In the first case, Nozipho Yolanda Precious Mabuza, 36, daughter of the late Petros “Mshengu” Mabuza, was arrested on April 4, 2021 at the Mshengu Financial Loan offices in Hazyview.

She faced charges of contravening Section 133 of the National Credit Act (Act 34 of 2005).

“Mshengu Financial Loan was operating as an illegal loan business. Upon borrowing money, people would have to leave their ID books as well as Sassa cards and pin codes,” said police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

During her arrest, authorities seized R36,730, which was deposited into a state account.

On April 28, 2022, Mabuza was sentenced to a fine of R5,000 or 12 months' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, provided she committed no similar offences.

The matter was then referred to the Asset Forfeiture Unit, leading to the High Court granting a forfeiture order for the seized amount of R36,730.

In the second case, police intercepted a suspect transporting dagga in a blue Toyota bakkie on the R40 road near Bushbuckridge in April 2020.

The suspect was arrested.

A second individual attempted to bribe the police with R15,820 to release the suspect and the dagga.

Sekgotodi said he was also arrested and the money was seized and booked in the SAP 13 and further deposited in a state account.

Although the criminal case was withdrawn on October 5, 2021, the Asset Forfeiture Unit continued its probe.

The Mbombela High Court issued a forfeiture order for the R15,820, ensuring the funds were forfeited to the state.

The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Jacobus Gerber commended the teams involved.

