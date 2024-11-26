Missing uMhlanga man found dead under a bed

Rakesh Ganesh was reported missing, but his body has now been found. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

A Durban man who was reported missing has been found dead.

Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of Rakesh Ganesh was found under at a bed at his home in uMhlanga Rocks.

The 53-year-old was reported missing on November 17, 2024.

His body was found at his Ridge Road home on November 22.

Provincial South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said SAPS responded to reports of a stench coming from inside the house and upon arrival, a decomposing body was found under the bed wrapped with a blanket.

“The deceased's vehicle was not found. Police in Durban North are investigating a case of murder.”

Ganesh’s funeral is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Following his disappearance, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) urged community members to be on the lookout, adding that Ganesh’s phone had been switched off.

Last week, the body of a former Durbanite who was reported missing was found in the Newlands Forest in Cape Town.

The body of 66-year-old Dhananjaya Naidoo was found on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, after he went hiking.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Naidoo’s body was found on a contour path in the Newlands forest.

“An inquest was registered for further investigation.”

No foul play was suspected.

Meanwhile, as the festive season approaches, Dawn Gounden, from Renegades Search and Rescue in KwaZulu-Natal informed the public that there is no longer a waiting period to report a missing person.

Gounden said during the busy season there is generally an influx of missing person cases reported to police.

IOL News