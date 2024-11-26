Man forfeits his R180,000 Toyota Corolla to State after skipping bail

A man lost his R180,000 Toyota Corrola to State after he skipped bail in his dagga case. Photo: Supplied

The Mbombela High Court in Mpumalanga granted a forfeiture order to the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority for a Toyota Corolla valued at R180, 000 which was instrumental when committing crime.

Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said the suspect, Ntando Lucky Ntimane was arrested after his vehicle was found loaded with dagga on January 10, 2023.

“He was charged, detained and later released on bail. The accused absconded court and a warrant of arrest was authorised. The white Toyota Corolla was seized,” said Sekgotodi.

Sekgotodi said the car was forfeited to the State.

In another matter, the same court granted a forfeiture order against six suspects were arrested while attempting to steal diesel at Sasol diesel pipeline at a farm in Beth Elim Zebra Lodge, Phola in August 2022.

Sekgotodi said the accused have been charged with attempted theft, damage to property and tampering with essential infrastructure.

“The matter was referred to the Hawks Priority Crime Specialised Investigation and the investigation was finalised which led to the preservation order of a VW Jetta valued to R50, 400 being granted,” she said.

Their case was postponed to February 2025 for trial.

Meanwhile, the provincial head of hawks, Major General Gerber applauded the collaboration of the investigative team for the arrest and the forfeiture of assets used during the commission of crime.

“As we know that the aim of asset forfeiture is to take the profit from crime, in other words, [it’s to] ensure that crime does not pay. It is clear that one of the main incentives to commit crime is benefit derived from it and as the Hawks, we shall leave no stone unturned when coming to seizing assets derived through illicit activities,” he added.

