LOOK: Foreign nationals busted while illegally producing counterfeit hair products at KZN pastor’s house

Two undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing illicit and counterfeit hair products at a pastor’s house in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal.. Photo: Supplied/ SAPS

Two undocumented foreign nationals amongst others, have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit hair products at a pastor’s house in Somerset Place in Farningham Ridge, Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the discovery was made on Tuesday.

Netshiunda said this comes after police followed up information about a flow bin which was reported stolen in Westmead on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

“Intelligence led the police to a house in Somerset Place in Pinetown where the stolen flow bin was recovered. During the search, police found that the house was being used to manufacture various hair products,” he said.

Netshiunda added that preliminary investigations revealed that the barcodes on the products are of a different product from a North American country.

“Two undocumented foreign nationals were found hiding in the ceiling and were arrested. Two women, one of them a foreign national were also arrested,” he added.

According to Netshiunda, the house is owned by a foreign national, a known pastor who has a church in Umbilo.

“His vehicle, which was branded with the photographs of himself and his wife, as well as pictures various brands of the hair products, was found parked in the yard.

“Police also found invoices indicating that the hair products have been sold to renowned wholesalers, retail stores and hair salons, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape province,” said Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said police were still searching for the owner of the house.

Meanwhile, the suspects, aged between 34 and 37 years old are expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court Wednesday.

