Gauteng police recover 778 Illegal firearms in six weeks

The police in Gauteng recovered close to 800 illegal firearms and arrested 929 suspects. Picture: Facebook / SAPS

Law enforcement agencies in Gauteng have dealt a significant blow to crime, recovering 778 unlicensed firearms and over 3,800 rounds of ammunition in a six-week period from October 1 to Wednesday, November 20.

The operation, part of a collaboration involving the South African Police Service (SAPS), Business Against Crime South Africa, and Community Policing Forums, focused on cracking down on illegal firearms through high-density patrols, strategic vehicle checkpoints, and targeted searches in known crime hotspots.

The efforts led to the arrests of 929 suspects found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,“ said the Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

“The police seized 778 unlicensed firearms, 3,827 rounds of ammunition, and 929 suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” said Nevhuhulwi.

The recovered weapons are set to undergo ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in other crimes.

The acting provincial commissioner, Major General Fred Kekana praised the coordinated efforts of law enforcement and partners.

“This breakthrough demonstrates our dedication to creating a safer Gauteng. We will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to prevent and combat crime,” Kekana said.

The SAPS urged residents to assist in tackling crime by reporting illegal activities through the Crime Stop hotline at 08600 10111 or anonymously via the My SAPS mobile app.

