Fraud suspect remanded after alleged R592,000 scam

A woman was allegedly scammed out of R592,000 by a 30-year-old man.

Cops in Limpopo nabbed a 30-year-old man accused of defrauding a woman out of R592,000 and has been remanded in custody by the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court.

The accused, Baekane Bush Hlongwane, who lives in Ga-Molepo Village, appeared in court on Friday, November 22, and is set to return on Thursday, November 28 as police continue their investigation.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Hlongwane is alleged to have lured the victim into a scheme by presenting a fake service agreement linked to a well-known funeral parlour.

He claimed to have secured a contract to supply water to the company and convinced the woman that he owned the machinery necessary for the project.

He then sought funds, purportedly for supply and logistics.

“The suspect presented a registered company to the victim. Enticed by the proposal, the complainant invested in the project, depositing R592,000 into the company's business account with the expectation of earning a share of the profits.

“However, when the complainant later enquired about her promised share, the suspect ignored her and ceased all communication. To date, she has not received any money or profits as promised,“ said Ledwaba.

After the woman filed a fraud complaint with the South African Police Service in Mankweng, investigators secured a warrant for Hlongwane’s arrest.

He was apprehended on Thursday, November 21 in Bochum.

