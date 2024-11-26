Don’t Look Away | Police officer arrested for shooting and killing fiancée

Sergeant Mngqithi discovered the ordeal when he returned home later on that evening. Both members were stationed at Umzimkhulu police station. Picture: SAPS

Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) members from the Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi, 34 for the murder of his fiancée, Sergeant Ntombi Mbanjwa 33.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said Sergeant Mbanjwa was seated at her Umzimkhulu house on April 11, 2024, when she was fired at by an unknown suspect.

“No one was present during the incident and Sergeant Mngqithi discovered the ordeal when he returned home later on that evening. Both members were stationed at Umzimkhulu police station,” Mhlongo said.

A murder case was reported at the Umzimkhulu police station, and Hawks members responded to the crime site. A comprehensive investigation was done, and favourable leads were pursued.

“As a result, Sergeant Mngqithi was arrested yesterday. He briefly appeared in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in custody.

The case was postponed to December 3, 2024 for bail application.

The KZN Hawks’ Provincial Head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona, praised the arrest and thanked the members of the organisation on their efforts.

In a similar case, a Durban Metro cop shot his wife and injured his teen son before he turned the gun on himself in April. The incident occurred in the Illovo region of the KZN South Coast.

According to KZN police spokesperson Robert Nethshuinda, when officers arrived at the crime scene on Thokozani Nene Road, they discovered the two individuals lying on the floor and proclaimed dead on the spot.

Boysie Zungu, a spokeswoman for the Durban Metro Police, confirmed the occurrence and described it as tragic.

He stated that the police officer, who had the rank of constable, was stationed at the SAPS headquarters on Archie Gumede Street, Durban Central, as part of the VIP unit.

IOL