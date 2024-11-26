Don’t Look Away: #NotInMyName welcomes decrease in serious crimes, but urges SAPS to do more

Learners and political parties in Mamelodi during a protest against gender-based violence, under the banner of #NotInMyName. File Picture: Bongani Shilubane/Independent Media

Civil rights group, #NotInMyName International says it has noted with encouragement the recent statistics indicating a decrease in serious crimes, including murder rates, sexual assault, and contact crimes, in the period between July and September 2024.

Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu on Tuesday released the second quarterly crime statistics on Monday afternoon in Tshwane.

Secretary general of #NotInMyName International, Themba Masango said the 3.1% decrease in rape cases is a notable and welcome development.

“This decline reinforces our organization's long-held position that gender-based violence, including rape and sexual assault, is a criminal matter that demands effective response from the police cluster towards prevention and holding perpetrators accountable,” said Masango.

#NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango. File Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL

“The correlation between the decrease in serious crimes and the corresponding decline in gender-based violence is telling. It underscores the fact that perpetrators of violence against women and children are, indeed, criminals who must be held accountable for their actions through might of the law.”

Masango said his organization remains committed to advocate for a society where women and children can live free from fear of violence and abuse.

“We will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to ensure that those responsible for gender-based violence are brought to justice 365 days, 24/7,” he said.

#NotInMyName has saluted the South African Police Service and the criminal justice system for the commitment to stymie gender-based violence.

“We applaud the efforts of our law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system in their work to combat crime and ensure public safety. If anything, this indicates that a crime-free society is a better society for women and children. Crime facilitates the vulnerability of women and children,” said Masango.

“However, we also recognize that there is still much work to be done. We will continue to push for more effective measures to prevent gender-based violence and to support survivors in these 16 days of activism against gender-based violence and beyond.”

The latest statistics from SAPS indicate that between July and September 2024, a total of 6,545 people were murdered across South Africa. However, this is 400 fewer murders than what was recorded in the same period last year.

#NotInMyNameSA president Siyabulela Jentile [in glasses] with the campaign's secretary general Themba Masango addressing media outside the Mamelodi police station, east of Pretoria. File Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL

The Star newspaper reported on Monday that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has called on South Africans to resist the normalisation of criminal behaviour, warning that “established criminals” are turning lawlessness into a way of life.

Mchunu acknowledged the country’s ongoing battle with violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, grievous bodily harm (GBH), and rape. He was speaking in Johannesburg during the release of the second-quarter crime statistics for July to September 2024.

Key improvements included a 5.8% reduction in murders, a 2.5% decrease in sexual offences, and an 8.8% drop in robberies with aggravating circumstances. Rape cases fell by 3.1%, while residential and non-residential robberies declined by 1.3% and 21.1%, respectively.

However, attempted murder, assault GBH, and commercial crime rose by 2.2%, 1.0%, and 18.5%, respectively.

“Despite these gains, high crime rates highlight the urgency of strengthening law enforcement, prevention measures, and community involvement,” Mchunu said.

IOL