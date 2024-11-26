Don’t Look Away: Man behind bars after he allegedly battered his dad, mom and sister to death with knobkerrie

A 33-year-year-old man allegedly battered to death his father, mother and sister while other relatives fled through the window. File Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Media

The Kgomotso Periodical Court in North West has postponed the case against 33-year-old Olebogeng Mampe Kale who is charged for the brutal murder of three people.

North West spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sivenathi Gunya said the case against Kale was postponed to December 23 for further investigations.

Gunya said Kale has elected to abandon his bail application when he appeared in court on Monday.

“The charges emanate from the gruesome act that occurred on the evening of November 15 in Shaleng village. Investigations revealed that members of the family were inside their shack, sitting around the coffee table when the accused entered and struck his father Mosimanegape Kale, 74, over the head with a knobkerrie,” said Gunya.

Subsequently, Olebogeng allegedly assaulted his mother Phodisho Kale, 68, and 27-year-old sister Bonolo Kale with the same knobkerrie.

Olebogeng allegedly struck the women over their heads before he fled the scene.

“All three victims were declared dead on the scene. The accused was apprehended by the police on Saturday, November 16, 2024,” said Gunya.

Olebogeng was remanded in custody until the next court appearance in December.

Previously, police in North West said some family members who were in the room managed to escape the rampage by leaping through the window. They ran to neighbours for help.

After Olebogeng’s arrest, provincial police commissioner in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the brutal murder, but thanked the community members for their “assistance and commitment” which led to the arrest.

The commissioner said police would work hard to ensure a successful prosecution of the alleged killer.

IOL